BRS is scared of Modi or Revanth Reddy, will fight for people, says KTR

BRS party working president, KTR, addressed the Malkajgiri Parliament Constituency meeting at Telangana Bhavan. He stated that if BRS had won seven or eight more seats in the previous assembly elections, there would have been a hung assembly in Telangana.

KTR mentioned that CM Revanth Reddy had previously stated that electricity bills below 200 units should not be paid from January, while Minister Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy had claimed it should not be paid since last November. He expressed his recollection of their statements.

In response to Deputy CM Bhatti's comment that not paying current bills indicates a subversive mentality, KTR questioned whether speaking the truth can be considered a subversive mindset. He suggested sending the electricity bills to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and urged activists to apply pressure to hold Congress accountable for their assurances.

KTR called on party members to use the right to information to criticize the Congress government. He expressed dissatisfaction with the luxury facilities at Pragati Bhavan and complained about Bhatti staying there. He also emphasised the importance of holding meetings for all committees every three months.

KTR asserted that the BRS party does not fear PM Modi or CM Revanth Reddy. He accused the Congress and BJP of jointly attempting to harm Telangana's interests. KTR urged BRS activists to dispel any misconceptions among the minorities.