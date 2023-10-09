BRS keeps promise of bridge to Solipet

Munugodu (Nalgonda): Power Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy kept his promise which was made to the villagers of Solipet during Munugodu by-election. The issue of Solipeta bridge was a regular feature during every election in the past.

The minister assured that if TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy won the election, their dream of a bridge between Munugodu and Solipet village would be realised. As Prabhakar Reddy was elected, the minister held a meeting with irrigation officials on how to meet the needs of Solipet villagers.

He got a detailed project report prepared by the authorities and apprised Chief Minister KChandrashekar Rao of the dire need of the villagers. The CM responded positively and sanctioned the construction of Solipurambridge.