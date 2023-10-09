Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 09 October, 2023
- Telangana State agri progress to be showcased in US
- PL Sector Report: Metals & Mining - Jul-Sep’23 Earnings Preview – Strong quarter due to lower RM & weak base
- Union Tourism and Culture Minister flags off the extension of four train services
- Upward trend of sovereign debts
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th October 2023
- PL TECHNICALS DAILY MORNING REPORT - Oct
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on October 9, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on October 9 2023
- Only a pervert will do politics on breakfast scheme: Sravan Kumar
Just In
BRS keeps promise of bridge to Solipet
Jagadish Reddy impresses upon CM, gets it approved
Munugodu (Nalgonda): Power Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy kept his promise which was made to the villagers of Solipet during Munugodu by-election. The issue of Solipeta bridge was a regular feature during every election in the past.
The minister assured that if TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy won the election, their dream of a bridge between Munugodu and Solipet village would be realised. As Prabhakar Reddy was elected, the minister held a meeting with irrigation officials on how to meet the needs of Solipet villagers.
He got a detailed project report prepared by the authorities and apprised Chief Minister KChandrashekar Rao of the dire need of the villagers. The CM responded positively and sanctioned the construction of Solipurambridge.