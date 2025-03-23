BRS Leader Basu Hanumanthu Naidu Inaugurates Cricket Tournament at Sri Sri Sri Tikka Tata Jatara

Sports play a crucial role in fostering harmony among villages, said BRS leader Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, as he inaugurated a Premier League Cricket Tournament organized as part of the Sri Sri Sri Tikka Tata Jatara celebrations in Gorlakhan Doddi village, Gattu Mandal, Gadwal constituency. The event took place on Sunday, where the leader was welcomed with great enthusiasm by BRS party members, sports enthusiasts, and local youth.

Basu Hanumanthu Naidu officially launched the tournament by breaking a coconut and cutting the ribbon, marking the beginning of the competition. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the importance of sports in rural areas, encouraging young athletes to strive for excellence from the village level to the national stage. He urged participants to work hard and bring recognition to Gadwal region through their sports achievements.

He further advised youth to balance education and sports, stating that both are crucial for a bright future. "Winning and losing are part of the game. One should not be discouraged by defeat nor overly proud of victory. Play sports with a spirit of friendship and take every loss as a stepping stone to success," he remarked.

He also highlighted the BRS-led government under former CM KCR, stating that it had given great importance to sports development in Telangana.

Prominent Attendees:

Several key leaders and sports enthusiasts were present at the event, including former Single Window President Angadi Baswaraju, former MPTC members Bojjayya Naidu and Venkatanna Goud, S. Ramu Naidu, former Sarpanch Kurva Thimmappa, and other local leaders like Sri Ramulu, Muni Mourya, Rayapuram Veeresh, Guduse Narasimhulu, and many others. Several BRS activists, youth members, and Shivaji Youth Group members also actively participated in the event.

The tournament, organized as part of the Sri Sri Sri Tikka Tata Jatara, aims to promote sportsmanship, youth engagement, and village-level harmony through competitive cricket matches.