BRS leader condemns inhumane treatment of Muslims demanding graveyard

Hyderabad: BRS on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s government had betrayed minorities by denying them graveyards and also filing cases against masjid committees.

BRS MLC D Sravan condemned the ‘brutal and inhuman act’ of the Congress government in Telangana, where poor members of the Masjid Committee of Borabanda, Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency were booked under a suo-moto FIR simply for peacefully demanding a graveyard after ‘Jumma Namaz’ prayers.

“This is not just a betrayal of minorities, it is a betrayal of humanity itself. A graveyard is not a luxury, it is dignity in death. Denying that dignity and slapping false cases is the height of cruelty,” Sravan Dasoju.

Sravan said that for years, Muslims of Borabanda and surrounding divisions have been pleading with successive governments for allotment of land for a graveyard. The demand is genuine, humane, and constitutionally valid. Yet, instead of addressing this basic right, the Revanth Reddy Government, at the behest of a local Congress corporator, had unleashed police repression on poor people, he said. “This exposes the real face of Congress — suppressing the voice of minorities, while boasting of secularism in speeches. When people prayed and protested with folded hands, the Government responded with handcuffs,” Sravan said.

The BRS leader demanded withdrawal of false FIRs without delay, allot graveyard land immediately to ensure dignity in death. “If this oppression continues, people will rise in unity against Congress misrule. Telangana was not won for minorities to live in fear and humiliation,” Dr. Sravan warned.