  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BRS Leader Jagadish Reddy Accuses Congress of Claiming Credit for Completed Projects

BRS Leader Jagadish Reddy Accuses Congress of Claiming Credit for Completed Projects
x
Highlights

Former Telangana Minister and BRS leader Jagadish Reddy criticized the Congress party for taking credit for projects completed under the previous BRS...

Former Telangana Minister and BRS leader Jagadish Reddy criticized the Congress party for taking credit for projects completed under the previous BRS government. He accused Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of inaugurating initiatives finished by K. Chandrashekar Rao’s BRS administration, instead of launching new projects.

BRS Achievements in Focus

Jagadish Reddy pointed out that the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant was completed during the BRS regime, with no contribution from the Congress government. He also referred to the delays in the State Lift Irrigation Scheme (SLBC) and promised to reveal the reasons behind the setbacks soon.

Criticism of Congress’s Priorities

Reddy criticized the Congress for planning to install a statue of its matriarch in party offices, calling it a misguided priority. He strongly opposed the idea of placing such a statue in the Secretariat, stating it was inappropriate for such a location.

Challenge to Congress Leadership

The BRS leader questioned whether Congress, under A. Revanth Reddy’s leadership, has the vision or capability to propose and complete new projects. He accused the party of relying on the BRS government's achievements to gain political leverage. Reddy reaffirmed the BRS government’s commitment to the development and welfare of Telangana.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick