BRS leader Kavitha welcomes CWC resolution on women’s quota bill

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Sunday said she welcomes the Congress Working Committee’s resolution for the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the upcoming special session of Parliament, though the delay has been disappointing.

Kavitha, who has been pushing for the bill to be made law, posted a message on social media platform X appreciating the Congress's resolution.

“While the delay in passing the Women's Reservation Bill is disappointing, it's welcoming to see the Congress Party addressing the issue through the CWC resolution. I hope the Congress Party will maintain the same spirit in the upcoming Parliament session to exert pressure on the ruling party to introduce and pass the bill. Let's hope for swift action and real progress towards gender equality!” she said in the message.