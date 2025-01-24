BRS Leader Krishank Criticizes CM Revanth's Davos Visit

Hyderabad : Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Krishank launched a sharp critique against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's recent visit to Davos, alleging that the trip was filled with misleading claims. Speaking to the media, Krishank accused the CM of exaggerating the state’s investment prospects and questioned the benefits of such investments for the general public.

“CM Revanth is making tall claims about attracting investments, but the reality is far from it. These investments only benefit companies, not the people,” Krishank stated. He further alleged that the CM had failed to deliver on his previous promises, recalling last year’s announcement of ₹40,000 crore in investments. “What has materialized from those promises so far? Nothing,” he remarked.

The BRS leader also expressed skepticism about the actual outcomes of the Davos visit, urging the government to provide transparency regarding the details of the investments and their impact on public welfare.