BRS leaders decry alleged police high-handedness, petition DGP

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders on Wednesday complained to Telangana DGP regarding the alleged illegal cases being filed by the government and the police against the party workers, especially the social media activists in the state.

A delegation of BRS leaders led by former MLA B Suman gave a representation to DGP Ravi Gupta on the arrests in the state.

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress government in the state made a mockery of democracy within four months of coming to power.

The government is using police to create problems for the opposition party leaders. It was getting impatient when people, especially the BRS leaders, question the policies and performance of the government. The police are zealously filing cases against those questioning the government on social media, he said.

The party leaders said that one of their activists, Salvaji Madhava Rao was tortured mentally and the SC, ST atrocity case was filed against him.

No matter which government is in power, the police should act in a way that protects democracy and freedom of speech. But some policemen are working for the ruling party ministers and MLAs, they added.

The BRS leaders demanded the DGP to ensure that the police work transparently so that such incidents do not happen again. They demanded withdrawal of cases against their party activists and order an impartial inquiry.