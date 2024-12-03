BRS Leaders Drive Educational Reforms Through Gurukula Bata Program

Gadwal: As per the directions of BRS Party Working President Sri KTR and under the supervision of RS Praveen Kumar , the Gurukula Bata program was carried out. On Monday, the BC Gurukula Boys' School at Alampur Chowrasta was visited by the Alampur MLA Vijayudu as part of the program to understand and address the issues faced by the school.

The program witnessed the participation of Single Window Chairman Gajender Reddy, Kishore, Venkata Ramulu, Srinu, and other BRS party leaders.





The Gurukula Bata program reflects a commendable initiative by the BRS party to address the concerns of educational institutions, particularly Gurukula schools, which cater to the underprivileged sections of society. The involvement of prominent leaders like Alampur MLA Vijayudu and the supervision of RS Praveen Kumar highlight the party's commitment to fostering educational development.





The visit to the BC Gurukula Boys' School in Alampur Chowrasta shows a proactive approach to understanding and resolving issues directly at the ground level. Such efforts can significantly boost the quality of education, infrastructure, and student welfare in these schools. Furthermore, the active participation of party leaders like Gajender Reddy and others adds momentum to the initiative.





Overall, the program is a positive step toward achieving educational equity and enhancing the functioning of Gurukula schools. Continuity in such efforts and timely resolution of identified issues will further solidify the party's dedication to social welfare.