BRS leaders kept under house arrest

BRS leaders kept under house arrest
Hyderabad: BRS leaders like T Harish Rao, MLC Shambhipur Raju and others were kept under house arrest on Friday after the party gave a call to its activists to reach the residence of Serilingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi.

The tussle between the BRS leaders and the Serilingampally MLA continued as the party gave a call to its workers to reach the residence of Gandhi. The party activists were asked to assemble at the residence of Shambhipur Raju at 11 am and he was supposed to take them to the residence of Gandhi.



However, police foiled the plans of BRS leaders. Heavy police bandobast was in place at the residences of Harish Rao, Shambhipur Raju and others preventing them from going out.

Earlier on Thursday, there was a high political drama, which resulted in the arrests of leaders from the BRS and Congress. After the Kaushik Reddy and Arikepudi Gandhi drama, the BRS leaders were taken to Keshampeta police station in Rangareddy District and released late night.

