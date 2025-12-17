BRS leaders minted money instead of serving people, fumes Srinivas

Hyderabad: Government Whip Adi Srinivas stated that the people gave power to the BRS party for 10 years, however, the BRS leaders earned farmhouses instead of serving the public.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Media Hall, Adi Srinivas found fault with the criticism raised by BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and said that K T Rama Rao is 'daydreaming'.

"In the Sarpanch elections, the Congress party won over 5,500 Sarpanch seats in two phases. The Congress party secured 65 per cent of the seats. It is absurd that K T Rama Rao is holding a victory celebration for an election held in just one mandal in Sircilla. K T Rama Rao is resorting to gimmicks to create an impact in the other mandals," Srinivas ridiculed.

"Even if I lose in Vemulawada, I will stand by the people and fight for them. In Vemulawada, I have become a voice that questions the authorities. Even though I won for the first time, I am undertaking development programmes worth hundreds of crores in Vemulawada. I brought a yarn depot to Vemulawada," he said.