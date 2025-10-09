BRS Leaders Placed Under House Arrest Ahead of RTC Fare Protest

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has called for a protest at Chalo Bus Bhavan today (Thursday) to demand a reduction in the recently increased RTC bus fares. In response, police have heightened security measures and placed several BRS leaders under house arrest to prevent them from attending the demonstration.

Among those confined to their homes are Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao and prominent leaders such as Vivekananda Goud, Shambhirpur Raju, and Sayubaba. Former minister and Maheshwaram MLA Sabita Indra Reddy was also intercepted by police and placed under house arrest while en route to the protest.

As authorities brace for the BRS rally, significant security arrangements have been made at the Bus Bhavan located at RTC Cross Road.

Meanwhile, former ministers K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) and Harish Rao have managed to leave their residences in preparation for the protest. KTR is set to first visit Talasani Srinivas Yadav's home before proceeding to Bus Bhavan, while Harish Rao intends to board a bus at Mehdipatnam to reach his destination.