BRS leaders plundering State assets: Revanth

Hanumakonda: People want to end the autocratic rule of the BRS rule, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said. Addressing a large gathering in Hanumakonda (Warangal West Constituency) as part of Hath Se Hath Jodo yatra on Monday, he said scores of unemployed youth and debt-ridden farmers ended their lives in despair as the BRS government failed to provide a solution to their issues.

"People fought gallantly to achieve separate Telangana but it was confined in the grasp of KCR and his family members," Revanth said, recalling the role of students belonging to Osmania University and Kakatiya University. Sonia Gandhi gave Telangana even though the political future of the Congress was at stake in Andhra Pradesh. Sonia was more concerned about the lives of people in Telangana rather than political gains, Revanth said.

KCR who promised to construct double bedroom houses to the slum-dwellers in Warangal some eight years ago is yet to fulfill it, he said. There were no KCR double bedroom houses, only the Indiramma Houses constructed during the Congress regime, he said.

The construction of Kaloji Kalakshetram is still going at a snail's pace, Revanth said. He accused the BRS people's representatives of ignoring the issues faced by the people. "The land mafia is ruling the roost in Warangal. Earlier, all fingers showed at the BRS leaders, but of late, the BJP leaders were also resorting to land grabbing and settlements, he alleged.

Even after four years, KCR failed to install the 125-foot Ambedkar statue; but he (KCR) had constructed a gadi (fortress) for himself, the TPCC chief said. KCR who failed to provide jobs to the youth had given political positions to his family members, he said. He termed Warangal East and West MLAs Nannapuneni Narender and D Vinay Bhaskar as Billa-Ranga who plundered government assets. He also called the Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao as a covert who betrayed the Telugu Desam. Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar is by no means an innocent. Pasunuri Dayakar managed to get hold of land that housed the RTC tyre retreading unit.

Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said that eleven of the 12 MLAs of the erstwhile Warangal district possess assets worth more than Rs 1,000 crore. KCR who borrowed nearly Rs 5 lakh crore pushed the State into a debt trap. KCR diluted the Arogyasri, fee reimbursement and other welfare plans introduced by the YS Rajasekhara Reddy Government, Naini said. "Instead of catching small fish like Corporators, the Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath should focus on whales resorting to land grabbing and settlements on a larger note," Naini said. Former MPs V Hanumantha Rao, Sircilla Rajaiah, Anjan Kumar Yadav, former minister Shabbir Ali, former Warangal Mayor Errabelli Swarna, Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, former Union minister P Balaram Naik and former MLA Vem Narender Reddy.