BRS Leaders Slam MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy for Political Deception in Gadwal

Gawal: BRS state leader Nagar Doddi Venkataramulu and BRSV Jogulamba Gadwal district coordinator Kuruva Pallayya have strongly criticized Congress MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, accusing him of political deception and betrayal.

They alleged that the recent defection of BRS MLAs to the Congress was nothing more than a staged drama orchestrated by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. They condemned Krishna Mohan Reddy for continuing to claim his loyalty to BRS despite publicly joining Congress on June 26 last year.

Accusations Against Krishna Mohan Reddy

Betrayal of BRS: After officially joining Congress and donning the party's scarf in the presence of CM Revanth Reddy, Krishna Mohan Reddy now shamelessly declares himself a BRS MLA, which is nothing but deceitful politics.

Manipulation for Personal Gains: He allegedly pressured district minister Jupally Krishna Rao by inviting him home and negotiating for personal benefits before making his political move.

False Promises to Constituents: Initially, he justified his defection by claiming it was for the development of his constituency, but now he contradicts himself by reaffirming his BRS affiliation.

Exploiting Religious Sentiments: Calling the Congress scarf a ‘divine cloth’ while switching parties has been termed as an unforgivable political fraud.

Political Opportunism: The BRS leaders questioned whether he secured positions such as the Agriculture Market Committee Chairman and Jammulamma Temple Committee Chairman while in Congress or as a BRS leader. They demanded a clear answer from him.

Legal Actions and FIR: On February 11, Krishna Mohan Reddy filed an FIR at Gadwal Police Station, requesting action against Congress for using his photos in their campaigns. However, the BRS leaders argue that he strategically kept this information hidden until now, fearing bypoll elections.

Call for By-Elections

BRS leaders accused the Congress of dodging by-elections by using legal and technical loopholes to justify party-switching MLAs. They challenged Krishna Mohan Reddy and the Congress to face by-elections if they were truly confident in their political stance.

Final Warning to Krishna Mohan Reddy

End Dirty Politics: The BRS leaders urged him to stop his deceitful political maneuvers and instead focus on the development of Gadwal.

Respect Political Ethics: They condemned his chameleon-like political behavior, constantly switching party loyalties for personal gain.

Public Backlash: They warned that the people of Gadwal are ready to bury his political career, accusing him of plotting against his own constituency for selfish interests.

Conclusion

The BRS leaders concluded by stating that Krishna Mohan Reddy’s political downfall is inevitable. They urged him to quit manipulative tactics and adopt honest politics that prioritize the welfare of the people instead of self-serving interests.