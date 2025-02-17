Live
BRS leaders to organise various programmes today
Hyderabad: The BRS leaders and activists will celebrate the 71st birthday of former CM K Chandrashekar Rao by taking up various programmes at the party office Telangana Bhavan on Monday.
The party leaders, led by MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav, are taking up different programmes. Like every year, this year too, elaborate arrangements are being made to organise the event on a grand scale. Yadav on Sunday inspected the arrangements at Telangana Bhavan.
Party leaders said that a 71-kg cake would be cut to mark 71st birthday of the BRS chief. A video song will be released showcasing ten years of development in the State under KCR’s leadership. To illustrate Telangana culture, there will be programmes such as those involving drum artistes, tribal dances, songs sung during Telangana agitation, songs depicting Telangana culture, different types of cuisine, etc.
Yadav said that the celebrations would begin at 10 am. Party working president KT Rama Rao, former minister T Harish Rao, MLC K Kavitha, former ministers, MLCs, MLAs, MPs, former MPs, corporators, former corporation chairmen, leaders, fans and activists would attend the celebrations in large numbers.
He said large-scale sapling planstation, fruit / food distribution, special pujas and prayers would be held. The celebrations have already begun across the State. Farmers in many areas were expressing their admiration for KCR by wishing him a happy birthday in various ways.