BRS likely to suspend Kavitha

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi is likely to take a decision to suspend the party’s MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

According to sources, the BRS leaders deliberated on different issues surrounding the Kaleshwaram controversy, like the CBI inquiry ordered in the wake of the tabling of the Ghose Commission report in the Assembly and subsequent comments of MLC Kavitha and related issues.

It may be mentioned that Kavitha has riled the party previously too.In a six-page letter to her father, former CM and BRS president K Chandrasekar Rao on May 23, she remarked that the ‘soft’ approach on BJP has sent wrong signals, giving rise to a speculation that BRS could go for tie-up in future.

The BRS chief had a meeting with senior leaders of the party at his farmhouse at Eravelli. Party working president KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, S Madhusudhana Chary, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy attended the meeting.

Sources said that the BRS chief was upset with the latest comments of Kavitha, who held senior leaders Harish Rao and J Santosh responsible for the present situation.

Even otherwise, BRS party backed Harish Rao. The BRS working president KTR tweeted supporting Harish Rao for his speech in the Assembly. He said that Harish Rao is a six-foot tall bullet. “This indeed was a master class from our dynamic leader Harish garu. I am sure the Congress MLAs and Ministers grudgingly learned a lot about irrigation from this able disciple of KCR garu,” KTR posted on X.