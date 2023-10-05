BRS manifesto to outwit BJP, Congress

♦ Modi’s promises and Cong guarantees will not match BRS manifesto

♦ KCR to unveil manifesto at Warangal meeting on October 16

♦ Manifesto to include new schemes along with existing ones

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at Induru on Tuesday seems to have set the stage for a fiery campaign between the BRS and the ruling BJP ahead of the upcoming state elections.

While some say it was unethical on the part of the Prime Minister to reveal what transpired between two political leaders, others feel that it was sort of tit for tat by Modi.

Amidst this controversy, the BRS has decided to come up with a strategic move to silence the opposition. The party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is giving finishing touches to a mega manifesto which, according to party sources, would leave their rival parties awe struck and they will have no voice left.

All the guarantees of the Congress party and the guarantee about which Modi spoke on Tuesday would look pale before what the KCR would be announcing.

KCR would be addressing a mammoth public meeting at Warangal on October 16, where he would unveil the mega manifesto of the party. According to sources, the manifesto would have some new welfare schemes and will also announce double the amount of benefit for schemes which the government is paying now.

Similarly, under Rythu Bandhu, the flagship programme of the BRS, the amount is likely to be increased to Rs 15,000 per acre from present Rs 10,000. Aasara pensions would be increased to Rs 4,500 from Rs 2,116.

Similarly, the party may promise to increase the amount to be given under Gruhalakshmi scheme to Rs 6 lakh from the present Rs 3 lakh. Under Kalyana Lakshmi the beneficiaries may get Rs 2 lakh as against the present Rs 1,00,116. While the Congress has promised an LPG cylinder for Rs 500, BRS may announce to bear more subsidy burden and give it at much cheaper rates.

Along with the increase in monetary benefits, the BRS chief may once again reiterate the promises made during the 2018 Assembly elections like unemployment dole to the youth and health facilities like air ambulance for emergency cases.