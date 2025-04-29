BRS MLA KTR Injured During Gym Workout, Advised Bed Rest

BRS MLA K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has suffered a serious back injury while working out at the gym. He shared the update on social media, informing the public that he has been diagnosed with a slipped disc and has been advised to take bed rest for a few days by his doctors.

KTR mentioned in his tweet that he had picked up the injury during a gym workout session and was now on bed rest for recovery. He expressed hope that he would be back on his feet soon.

Following the announcement, concern grew among BRS party members and supporters. Many leaders and activists expressed their worries and wished KTR a speedy recovery. They recalled that KTR had been actively participating in events, including the Warangal Assembly on Sunday (April 27), just a day before the injury.

Party members and followers are hoping for his quick return to public duties.

Picked up a slip disc injury during a gym workout session. Have been advised a few days of bed rest and recovery by my doctors



Hope to be back on my feet soon — KTR (@KTRBRS) April 28, 2025












