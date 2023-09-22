Live
- Air Akasa says its plea in court not against DGCA or Civil Aviation Ministry
- Unnao custodial death: Delhi HC grants bail to convicted UP Police officials
- Delhi Police rescues man attempting suicide on Instagram live
- BRS MLA M Hanumantha Rao quit party
- Quad ministerial meeting calls for comprehensive approach to fight terrorism
- Congress questions secular credentials of JD(S) following its alliance with BJP
- Bidhuri remarks row: Ali calls it 'hate speech', says could quit House if action not taken; Oppn rallies behind BSP MP
- Volume growth returning, rural demand seeing green shoots: Procter & Gamble
- Large number of valuable monuments not under any protection: Parliamentary panel
- Eight-year-old Indian-origin girl makes UK medical history By Aditi Khanna
Highlights
Senior BRS leader and Malkajigiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao quit the party
Senior BRS leader and Malkajigiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao quit the party. The MLA released a video to announce his decision to leave the BRS party.
He thanked all his well wishers for extending support during the crisis time. Hanumantha Rao also said that he will come out with a decision to join a political party soon and until then his supporters have been requested to maintain restraint.
Hanumantha Rao raised a banner of revolt against BRS leadership for not giving party ticket to his son M Rohit to contest as BRS candidate from Medak Assembly Constituency. He also criticised BRS leader and Medical and Health minister T Harish Rao for not accepting his request to allot party ticket to his son recently.
