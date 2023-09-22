BRS MLA M Hanumantha Rao quit party

Senior BRS leader and Malkajigiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao quit the party. The MLA released a video to announce his decision to leave the BRS party.

He thanked all his well wishers for extending support during the crisis time. Hanumantha Rao also said that he will come out with a decision to join a political party soon and until then his supporters have been requested to maintain restraint.

Hanumantha Rao raised a banner of revolt against BRS leadership for not giving party ticket to his son M Rohit to contest as BRS candidate from Medak Assembly Constituency. He also criticised BRS leader and Medical and Health minister T Harish Rao for not accepting his request to allot party ticket to his son recently.



