BRS MLC Kavitha meets speaker, seeks to install Jyotiba Phule statue in assembly
BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha met with Speaker Gaddam Prasad. During the meeting, she submitted a memorandum requesting the installation of a statue of Jyotiba Phule in the Assembly premises.
In a subsequent media interaction, Kavitha emphasized the importance of political representation for weaker sections and reminded that the Congress party promised to provide 42 percent opportunities to such marginalized communities.
She expressed her desire to have the statue of Jyotiba Phule placed in the assembly hall. Kavitha stated that the petition has been submitted to the speaker, and she hopes that the government will respond before April 11, which marks Phule's birthday. She believed that the government can draw inspiration from great individuals like Phule and emphasized the need to unite everyone and take their concerns to the people.
Regarding the Ayodhya Ram Lalla statue's installation ceremony, Kavitha mentioned that they did not receive an invitation to the event. However, she added that Lord Rama is revered by all, and if possible, she would visit Ayodhya later.