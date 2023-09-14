BRS MLC Kavitha to face Enforcement Directorate again, receives notices in Delhi liquor scam case

Hyderabad : It is known that the Delhi Liquor Scam case has created turmoil in the politics of Telangana as well as the country. Liquor scam case, which has been taking many twists and turns since the beginning, is making waves again as a businessman who is not from Hyderabad, Arun Pillai, has become an approver.



The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has once again issued notices to BRS leader and MLC Kavitha, to expedite the investigation. ED has issued notices in the Delhi Liquor case asking her to attend the hearing on Friday. ED charges MLC Kavitha against businessman Arun Pillai as benami in Delhi liquor scam case.



This has also been mentioned in the FIR copy. ED, which has already investigated Kavita, has become a topic of discussion for giving notices to come again for investigation. However, it seems that after Arun Pillai turned approver and gave a statement, a notice was issued to Kavitha to collect key evidence. However, Kavitha has to respond to this.