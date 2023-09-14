Live
- Naga Chaitanya acquires motorsport racing team- Hyderabad Blackbirds (HBB)
- No ‘Conflict Profiteer’ will be spared: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha
- Chandrababu Arrest- The investigating authorities should have maintained restraint says Kishan Reddy
- Kishan Reddy says Telangana elections will be held as per schedule
- TN fishermen seek Centre, state intervention for release of arrested fishers from Sri Lanka
- Honor 90 5G launched in India starting at Rs 37,999
- NIA grills Karnataka youth for IS links
- Calcutta HC directs ED to submit property details of Abhishek Banerjee in 7 days
- New Zealand's renewable electricity generation reaches record high
- SC upholds omission of meat products in midday meals in Lakshadweep
Just In
BRS MLC Kavitha to face Enforcement Directorate again, receives notices in Delhi liquor scam case
Liquor scam case, which has been taking many twists and turns since the beginning, is making headlines again
Hyderabad : It is known that the Delhi Liquor Scam case has created turmoil in the politics of Telangana as well as the country. Liquor scam case, which has been taking many twists and turns since the beginning, is making waves again as a businessman who is not from Hyderabad, Arun Pillai, has become an approver.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has once again issued notices to BRS leader and MLC Kavitha, to expedite the investigation. ED has issued notices in the Delhi Liquor case asking her to attend the hearing on Friday. ED charges MLC Kavitha against businessman Arun Pillai as benami in Delhi liquor scam case.
This has also been mentioned in the FIR copy. ED, which has already investigated Kavita, has become a topic of discussion for giving notices to come again for investigation. However, it seems that after Arun Pillai turned approver and gave a statement, a notice was issued to Kavitha to collect key evidence. However, Kavitha has to respond to this.