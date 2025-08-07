BRS moves adjournment motion in RS over Banakacherla project

Hyderabad: The BRS MPs on Thursday gave adjournment motion in Rajya Sabha against unauthorized utilization of Godavari River waters by the government of Andhra Pradesh under the Godavari - Banakacherla Project, which diverts the water to other river basins.

The BRS MP KR Suresh Reddy sought suspension of business/notice under Rule 267 for 6th August 2025 urging the desire to move the motion, under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) for the suspension of business listed for 6th August 2025.

“That this House suspend the Rules, pertaining to business listed in Wednesday’s agenda and discuss the unauthorized utilization of Godavari River waters by the State of Andhra Pradesh, through the construction of dams and barrages under the Godavari-Banakacherla Project, which diverts the water to other river basins, thereby affecting the interests of the state of Telangana.”

Suresh Reddy said that this unwarranted diversion of resources disadvantages the people of Telangana, depriving them of their due share of water, infringing upon their right to life. This is an issue for which the people of Telangana have been agitating for decades and it has been one of the core concerns in the movement for separation, therefore meriting immediate attention and discussion, adjourning Wednesday’s list of business in the House, said Suresh Reddy.

MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra alleged that the AP government was constructing Banakacherla without any permission from the Central Water Commission, Polavaram Project Authority, Godavari River Management Board and Apex Council. Since it is causing damage to Telangana’s water rights, the BRS leader wanted discussion of the Banakacherla issue as an urgent matter. This motion was rejected by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh.