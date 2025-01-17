BRS moves apex court on disqualification of defected MLAs

Hyderabad: The BRS party on Thursday approached the Supreme Court on the disqualification of the 10 MLAs of the party who switched over to the Congress party pointing out that the Telangana Assembly Speaker had not even sent notices to the defected MLAs after the ruling given by the High Court.

BRS senior leader T Harish Rao reached New Delhi, and after having a discussion with the legal team, decided to file both a writ and special leave petition in the Supreme Court. The party filed a writ petition against seven MLAs, including Arikepudi Gandhi (Serilingampally), Prakash Goud (Rajendranagar), Kale Yadaiah (Chevella), Sanjay Kumar (Jagtial), B Krishnamohan Reddy (Gadwal), Pocharam Srinivas Reddy (Bhanswada), and G Mahipal Reddy (Patancheru). The party filed a special leave petition (SLP) against MLAs Danam Nagender, Tellam Venkatrao, and Kadiyam Srihari.

A Special Leave Petition (SLP) is a request to the Supreme Court of India to hear an appeal against a lower court’s judgement, whereas a writ petition is a request to a court to issue a formal order to enforce a right or to review government actions.

The party mentioned in the petition that it was almost nine months since the BRS party gave a complaint against the defected MLAs. Inspite of six months after the ruling by the High Court, the Speaker did not even issue notices to the defected MLAs. They wanted the Speaker to follow the Supreme Court ruling in the Keisham Meghachandra Singh case in which the Apex Court and wanted the Speaker to take a decision within three weeks.

The BRS party urged the Supreme Court to give orders asking the Speaker to take a decision on the petition within four weeks.