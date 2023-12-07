BRS MP Santosh Kumar participates in Green India challenge at Erravalli

Live
BRS Rajya Sabha Member Santosh Kumar participated in the Green India Challenge and planted silver oak saplings at Erravalli residence.
MP Santosh Kumar expressed his commitment to the cause and stated that they will continue the tradition of the Green India Challenge. He emphasized the need for everyone to plant saplings on various occasions, including birthdays, to contribute towards a greener and healthier environment.
The co-founder of the Green India Challenge, Raghava, and other members were present during the sapling planting program. The chosen saplings, silver oak, are known for their fast growth and ability to provide shade and shelter to various species of birds and animals.
The Green India Challenge has gained significant momentum since its inception and has seen the participation of several celebrities, politicians, and general public across the country. It aims to create an eco-friendly and sustainable environment for future generations.