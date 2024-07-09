BRS mulls big plan to reignite

Hyderabad: The BRS party is planning to reignite the Telangana sentiment from Singareni, with the BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao looking to involve in working president KT Rama Rao insisting on taking up a padayatra from Singareni coal belt area and also focusing on the problems of unemployed youth in the coming days.

The BRS has been facing the problem of exodus of public representatives like MLAs and MLCs as most of them have joined the Congress party. The party leadership feels that the Singareni issue would help them in re-starting the sentiment issue. The party has supported the agitation of the Singareni staff in the coal belt against the Centre’s decision of auctioning the mines. The BRS which had drawn a zero in the recently held Lok Sabha now wants to regain its glory through the Singareni route. Already the Singareni workers have called for a series of protest programmes against the decision to auction off coal mines.

According to sources, the BRS chief wanted the party’s working president KTR to take up a padayatra in the coal belt area supporting the Singareni workers. Sources said that the issue came up during a meeting of the KCR with the party leaders in his farmhouse. He told the leaders that the Congress government would attract huge opposition soon as it had failed in implementing the assurances made to the people. He said that the unemployed who had voted to the Congress during the 2023 election would revolt against the Revanth Reddy’s government. The party leaders should participate in the protests called by the unemployed, said the BRS chief according to sources.

Sources said that the BRS chief said that there was no problem with MLCs leaving the party. “The party is supreme, not the leaders. It is the party which makes leaders not vice-versa,” he said, adding the party would be among the people, taking up their issues. He ruled out that there was any scope for the BJP in Telangana. He said that it was the BRS which is going to come back into power in the State.