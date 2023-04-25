BRS nails Shah’s ‘lies’ on Central aid to State

Hyderabad: Addressing a press conference here, the Planning Board Vice Chairman said Amit Shah should apologise to the people of Telangana for spreading lies. Vinod asked why the State BJP State leaders could not see how much the Central government was cheating Telangana state. Stating that the development which was taking place in Telangana state was nowhere seen in the BJP ruled states, the Planning Board VC urged the Saffron party leaders to show a state which was good and he would visit that.

"Politics is different and development is different. Winning and losing in elections is natural but don't not forget that the welfare of the people and development of the state is important. Note that Telangana has developed in a short period of time," said Vinod Kumar. People are wondering whether they have come to Hyderabad or to Singapore, claimed Vinod Kumar.

Refuting the allegations of Amit Shah, Vinod Kumar said that Telangana state paid road cess of Rs 39,186 Crores to the Centre as road cess in eight years. But, the Center paid only Rs 34,000 Crores. This means that the Centre still has to pay Rs 5,000 Crore to the state government. On Amit Shah's claims that Centre gave Rs 1,20,000 Crore to the state under various grants to the state, Vinod Kumar said that not even a fourth of it was funded. In 2014-15, the state got Rs. 30,000 Crore but the fact is the Centre gave only Rs 15,307 Crore, he said. He alleged that the Union Minister made many baseless allegations against the state government.