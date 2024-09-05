BRS netas doing drama during flood tours: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC working president Jagga Reddy has alleged that BRS leaders are doing a publicity drama in the name of flood tours in the State.

Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday, the TPCC working president said the heavy rains had caused extensive damage in Telangana and it’s time for everyone to work together, keeping aside the politics.

“Unfortunately, the BRS leaders are playing dramas ignoring the public issues. Moreover, while the entire administration is involved in the relief operations, the BRS leaders are indulging in a mud slinging campaign against the State government,” Jagga Reddy pointed out.

“This is not the time for political criticism. The Opposition party should play a constructive role at the time of crisis situation and extend its support to the State government,” he suggested.

Expressing concern about the continuous downpours over the last five days, which have caused significant damage across the Telangana State, Jagga Reddy stated that the State government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has acted swiftly and has taken measures to minimise the loss of lives and properties.

“The State government is taking all necessary precautions and working in coordination with various departments to extend all the help to the rain affected people, he added.