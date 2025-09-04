BRS netas throw their weight behind Harish

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders came in support of the senior leader T Harish Rao on Wednesday calling him an asset for the party.

Addressing a press conference along with MLAs KP Vivekanand, Mutha Gopal and other party leaders, former minister S Niranjan Reddy said that it was Harish Rao who fixed the flagpole at Jala Drushyam when the party was formed. It is a loss for Telangana to make comments to weaken him. Whatever task is given to Harish Rao, he does it without uttering a word, said Niranjan Reddy.

The BRS leader further said that Harish Rao was a person who was available to everyone as an activist, leader, minister, and MLA. “In many by-elections, we all slept placing newspapers. We worked sincerely for Telangana. The same people who praised Harish Rao’s performance then are now making allegations today. I don’t understand how they can talk like this,” said Niranjan Reddy.

The BRS leader said that there was no role of Harish Rao in the exit of Eatala Rajender from the party. Niranjan Reddy said that he had brought Rajender into the party. “We have a lot to learn from him. I have said many times that he is like an elder brother in ability, even though he is younger in age,” he said. He credited Harish Rao for exposing the weakness of the Congress in the Legislative Assembly on the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. It is strange that some people are targeting Harish Rao. He said that there was no truth in the allegations of Kavitha that Harish touched the feet of CM A Revanth Reddy.