BRS opposes changes in UGC recruitment process

Hyderabad: The BRS party has opposed the Centre’s proposal to change the recruitment procedure in the universities stating that this step would take away the rights of the State government.

The BRS leaders in a meeting discussed the University Grants Commission (UGC) draft policy of the Centre. The Centre has sought opinions of the stakeholders by January 30. Talking to the media after the meeting, senior leader P Sabita Indra Reddy said that the draft prepared by the UGC was in a way that deprives the rights of the States. Even though there was only a week’s time to express opinions, the State government was not taking any step in this regard. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is also the Education Minister, had no time to review such an important issue, alleged Sabita Indra Reddy.

“The appointments of the Universities Vice Chancellors would go into the purview of the Central government as per the new rules proposed by the UGC. BRS is completely opposed to this,” she said.

Till now, the appointments of VCs were made on the basis of the search committee as per the recommendations of the State government. If the rules come into force as per the UGC draft, the appointment of VCs would go completely to the Governor. “Revanth government is neglecting higher education. We demand the State government to oppose the latest recommendations of the UGC,” said Reddy.

Former MP B Vinod Kumar said they had discussed the UGC draft for almost two and a half hours. Most of the eleven clauses in the draft were against the interests of the state. BRS's opinion would be uploaded on the UGC website on Friday. “After sending our views to UGC, we will reveal our proposals in detail in the press meet,” he said.