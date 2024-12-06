  • Menu
BRS Party Conducts 'Gurukula Bata' Program to Address Students' Grievances

Gadwal: Under the leadership of BRS Party leaders, a team from the BRSV district visited the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Gurukula School and College near Marlabidu village in Jogulamba Gadwal district. The visit aimed to understand the challenges faced by the students residing in the hostel.

During their visit, the Gurukula staff locked the gates, preventing the leaders from entering the premises. Undeterred, the BRS leaders interacted with students outside the gate to learn about their grievances.

Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, a senior BRS leader, expressed concerns, stating:

"The students in Gurukula institutions are struggling with numerous problems. Locking the gates and refusing entry is outrageous. Why is the Chief Minister silent on these issues affecting students across the state? How long will the government play with the future of our children? If the government truly cares about the education system, it must provide basic amenities immediately. We also demand the immediate appointment of an Education Minister to address these pressing issues."

The program witnessed active participation from district BRSV president Kurva Pallaiah, constituency BRSV president Md. Maj, and leaders like Thirumalesh, Govardhan, Paramesh, Kamesh, Ramudu, and several party workers, youth members, and activists.

