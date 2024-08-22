BRS Party Stages Successful Protest in Aiza Mandal Demanding Immediate Loan Waiver for Farmers.

Gadwal: In response to the call by BRS Party Working President KTR, a significant protest was organized at the Aiza Mandal headquarters, demanding the immediate waiver of loans for all farmers without any conditions. The district coordinator, Kuruva Pallayya, led the protest, asserting that the BRS Party will continue its fight against the Congress government until all farmers receive a complete loan waiver.

Before the protest, BRS leaders and farmers performed a symbolic act of pouring milk on the statue of Telangana Thalli at Telangana Chowrasta in Aiza, as a protest against the derogatory remarks made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy against Telangana Thalli.

The protest rally began at Telangana Thalli Chowrasta and proceeded to Petrol Bunk Chowrasta, where the participants staged a sit-in demonstration. The event was organized under the leadership of District Coordinator Kuruva Pallayya and saw the participation of key figures including Municipal Chairman Devanna, Single Window Chairman Madhusudhan Reddy Meramma, former Market Yard Chairman Vishnuvardhan Reddy, constituency leader Premlatha Pallayya, and many others.

During the protest, Kuruva Pallayya criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his failure to deliver on the promised loan waiver for farmers. He accused the Chief Minister of misleading farmers by initially promising a waiver of Rs. 31,000 crores, but only delivering Rs. 17,933 crores. He demanded the immediate resignation of Revanth Reddy for failing to fulfill his commitments to the farmers.

Pallayya also highlighted that despite the Congress government's promise to waive loans for 2 lakh farmers within the first 100 days and implement six guarantees, they have only fulfilled this promise for half of the farmers. He questioned the Chief Minister's credibility in criticizing Finance Minister Harish Rao and challenged Revanth Reddy to deliver on his promises.

The BRS Party has also set up a helpline number for farmers who have not received their loan waivers. According to Pallayya, approximately 90,000 farmers have reported that their loans have not been waived.

This protest marks the BRS Party's ongoing commitment to ensuring that all farmers receive the benefits they were promised, and the party vows to continue its struggle until the Congress government delivers on its promises.