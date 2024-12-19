BRS Protests Continue in Telangana Over Hostel Students' Issues

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has intensified its protests across Telangana, focusing on the issues faced by hostel students. Today marks a significant day in the ongoing agitation, as BRS leaders have taken up demonstrations demanding immediate resolution of student-related grievances.

For the past three days, BRS MLAs and party members have been staging innovative protests, drawing attention to problems such as inadequate facilities, delayed scholarships, and lack of infrastructure in government hostels. These protests aim to urge authorities to take swift and effective action to address these concerns.

Party leaders stated that they are committed to ensuring the welfare of students and will continue their agitation until their demands are met. "Education is the backbone of our society, and the government must prioritize the needs of students. Hostel students are suffering due to neglect, and this is unacceptable," said a senior BRS leader during a protest.

The demonstrations have gained traction, with students and parents extending their support to the movement. BRS leaders have also planned to escalate their protests in the coming days if the issues remain unresolved.

The protests highlight the party's focus on social welfare and education, with many emphasizing that hostel students deserve better living conditions and timely support from the administration.