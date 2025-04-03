BRS rails against TGIIC for violation of forest act

Hyderabad: Pointing out the violation of Forest Conservation Act, 1980 and alleging irreparable damage being caused to the fragile eco-system in Kancha Gachibowli, which is also part of Hyderabad Central University, the BRS leaders on Wednesday urged the Telangana Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to prevent this and take penal action against those responsible.

The BRS leaders led by RS Praveen Kumar handed over a representation to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests alleging that an alarming encroachment and destruction by the TGIIC of approximately 400 acres of a protected area/conservation area called Kancha Gachibowli of Hyderabad Central University is taking place. This area is a vital habitat, supporting a rich biodiversity, including 233 species of birds, 20 species of mammals and 34 species of reptiles.

The BRS leaders said that the ongoing ‘encroachment activities’ in broad daylight with police protection despite the massive protests by the HCU students, civil society, and opposition parties were causing severe damage to this sensitive ecosystem leading to habitat loss, disruption of wildlife corridors, and a significant threat to the survival of the diverse species residing within. Instead of protecting the wildlife and conserving the forest and increasing its cover, the government of Telangana had not only brought out a draconian GO to convert this pristine natural habitat into a real estate enterprise, but also brazenly launched massive destruction of trees and displacing the wild animals, they alleged. These activities are in direct violation of established environmental protection laws and are resulting in the irreversible destruction of this irreplaceable natural heritage, the BRS leaders said.

The BRS leaders said that there is an immediate threat to the diverse wildlife population, including potentially endangered and vulnerable species. The BRS leaders demanded immediate cessation of all encroachment and destructive activities within the affected 400 acres, thorough investigation into the individuals and entities responsible for this encroachment and strict enforcement of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, WALTA Act 2002 including the filling of appropriate cases against the culprits and seizure of all vehicles and implements used in this crime.

They also urged implementation of immediate restoration measures to mitigate the damage already inflicted upon the habitation and strengthening of protection measures to prevent future encroachments.