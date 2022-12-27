BRS registers big victory in Sircilla CESS elections

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) registered a big victory in the Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS) elections held in Siricilla Assembly constituency, represented by BRS working President and State IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao.

Elections for 15 Director posts of CESS were held on Saturday and over 84 per cent polling was recorded. A total of 73,189 voters exercised their franchise against 87,130 electorates in the district. A total of 75 candidates contested in the election and BRS won 99 per cent posts in the elections.

In a statement, KTR said that people have taught a befitting lesson to the BJP by defeating its candidates in CESS elections. Despite hatching conspiracies, BJP has failed to perform in the polls, he said. Like general elections, the BJP adopted different illegal methods to win CESS elections, he said adding that the people of the district have rejected the saffron party's conspiracies and taught it a befitting lesson through their votes.

In the name of reforms, the BJP led Union government was trying to hand over the power sector to corporate companies by privatising the electricity sector.

People thought that motors would be fixed to agricultural pump sets, free and subsidy current would be abolished if BJP candidates win in the election. So, Sircilla people rejected BJP in CESS elections. Stating that it was a classic example how the rural people were against the BJP party, he said that the CESS elections proved that the saffron party has no space in Telangana. KTR thanked the district voters for electing BRS candidates in polls. He urged the CESS management to take steps to supply quality power supply to the people.