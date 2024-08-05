BRS Set to Challenge Defections of MLAs in Supreme Court, predicts by-elections

BRS Working President and former Minister KTR announced the party's intention to seek legal action against MLAs who have defected from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). KTR emphasized the party's commitment to fighting a legal battle in Delhi regarding the disqualification of these defecting leaders.

KTR revealed that the BRS has convened a meeting of senior representatives to consult with constitutional experts on the matter, affirming that a formal case will soon be filed in the Supreme Court. He expressed confidence that constitutional experts would be able to clarify the disqualification issues within a month, potentially leading to inevitable by-elections in Telangana.

The BRS leadership has ramped up efforts to secure legal action concerning the disqualification of party members who have shifted allegiance. Under KTR's guidance, senior party figures have been engaging in talks with several prominent lawyers in Delhi to strategize their next steps.