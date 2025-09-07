BRS slams Cong over double bedroom houses

Khammam: Gadwal constituency BRS in-charge Basu Hanumantu Naidu came down heavily on the Congress government for inaugurating double-bedroom houses constructed during the previous BRS regime.

Speaking at a press meet on Saturday, he said, “Just by changing the colours, double-bedroom houses will not become Indiramma houses.

During KCR’s government, 1,275 houses were taken up on 41 acres at a cost of Rs 85 crore. The works were completed back then. Now the Congress government is only painting them and trying to take undue credit.”

He further alleged, “It is shameful that BRS leaders are being illegally arrested while ministers are touring.

Without proper water facilities and CC roads, the government is hastily inaugurating houses only out of fear of the upcoming local body election code.”