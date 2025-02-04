BRS Slams Telangana Government Over Hasty Adjournment of Assembly

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has criticized the Congress-led Telangana government for abruptly adjourning the Assembly and Council within two minutes of their commencement, calling it a deliberate attempt to evade discussions on crucial public issues.

The special session was scheduled to address key reports, including the Caste Survey data, the Dedication Commission report, and the one-man Judicial Commission report on Scheduled Castes categorization. However, Legislative Affairs Minister D. Sridhar Babu announced that the Cabinet meeting was still ongoing, necessitating more time to finalize the minutes, leading to the adjournment.

BRS senior leader T. Harish Rao ridiculed the government’s reasoning, accusing it of poor planning and lack of seriousness in handling legislative affairs. He questioned why the Cabinet meeting was postponed to the same day as the Assembly session, leaving the government unprepared.

Former ministers V. Prashanth Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and G. Kamalakar condemned the move, stating that such an incident had never occurred before, even during the combined Andhra Pradesh era. They alleged that the government deliberately avoided debate on issues affecting Backward Classes (BC), Scheduled Castes (SC), and other marginalized communities.

The BRS leaders also raised concerns over the credibility of the caste census, claiming that it was conducted hastily and left out many households, leading to incorrect data. "How is it possible that the population of BCs, SCs, and Minorities has declined, while the numbers for Other Castes (OCs) have increased?" questioned Talasani Srinivas Yadav. He alleged that the flawed data collection could be used to manipulate policies and allocations meant for marginalized communities.

Furthermore, the opposition accused the government of disrespecting the legislative process by failing to outline the agenda for the session. "If the government was not ready with the reports, why call for a special session in the first place?" asked V. Prashanth Reddy. He argued that the adjournment prevented critical discussions on policies related to employment, education, and social justice.

BRS leaders demanded an immediate reconvening of the Assembly with all necessary reports in place, warning that failure to do so would expose the Congress government’s inefficiency and lack of commitment to governance. They insisted that the caste survey be reviewed thoroughly to ensure transparency and fairness in policy decisions affecting Telangana’s diverse communities.