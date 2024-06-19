  • Menu
BRS student wing stages protest over NEET paper leak

BRS student wing stages protest over NEET paper leak
Hyderabad: Members of the BRS student wing besieged Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, protesting against the alleged leak of NEET question papers.

Led by BRSV state president Gellu Srinivas Yadav, the protesters demanded the immediate cancellation of the NEET exam and raised slogans against the Central government.

The police intercepted the protesters, arrested them, and took them to the police station.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Yadav called for the NEET exam to be cancelled immediately. He warned that if Central Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay do not address the issue, large-scale protests will be organised under BRSV leadership.

Srinivas Yadav also accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of being involved in NEET exam irregularities and warned that if the CM does not respond, the BRS student wing would besiege his office as well.

