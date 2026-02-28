BRS suffered poll losses due to liquor case: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that because of the liquor case, his party had to face a big loss politically both in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting on the verdict of Rouse Avenue Court, the BRS working president took to X and said that the AAP government led by Kejriwal was brought down in the name of the so-called liquor scam, and the political casualty of that narrative was the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in both the Assembly and Parliament elections.

The BRS leader said, “Kavitha Garu got justice in court today and in the same manner, every case registered against our leaders will be conclusively exposed as false, politically motivated, and fabricated.

Until that truth prevails, we will continue to witness reckless allegations from the Congress and the BJP, amplified by media trials designed to malign and mislead.”

Unfortunately, this has now become the new norm in the ‘New India’ where accusations replace evidence, and media narratives attempt to substitute due process, but in the end, justice will prevail, he said.