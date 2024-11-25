BRS to celebrate Deeksha Diwas on Nov 29, Dec 9

Hyderabad: The BRS party would be taking up the celebration of Deeksha Diwas on November 29 and also on the announcement of the formation of a separate State on December 9 by the Union Government.

This was announced by the BRS working president KT Rama Rao during a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday. Rama Rao said, “KCR is a great leader who changed the momentum of the Telangana movement. He is the indelible signature on the history of the Telangana movement.”

The BRS leader said that all know that the hunger strike undertaken by KCR on November 29, 2009 was the day that transformed the Telangana movement. It is an auspicious day that would go down in the history of Telangana as the day that laid the foundation for the realisation of the dream of self-rule, he said. KTR said that during the Congress rule in the then undivided State, the lives of every community and every person in Telangana were shattered.

Today, the same conditions were seen again. The same restrictions, the same oppression, the same miserable conditions were seen as soon as the Congress government came to power, he alleged. KTR said that the Deeksha Diwas would be organised in all the district offices on November 29. He called upon the party leaders to take steps to make the large-scale programme on November 29 a success. Senior leaders have been appointed as in-charges for all districts to organise these programmes. “We will hold preparatory meetings in all districts on November 26. A statue of Telangana Talli would be unveiled in Medchal on December 9, the day on which KCR completed his Deeksha. There would be a programme to feed the patients in the NIMS Hospital, where KCR continued his Deeksha,” he emphasised.