BRS to celebrate TG Formation Day in Dallas, US

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders would be celebrating the silver jubilee of the party along with the Telangana Formation Day on June 1 at DR Pepper Arena in Dallas in the United States (US) where party’s working president KT Rama Rao will be attending as the chief guest.

This was revealed by senior leader T Srinivas Yadav along with BRS NRI convener Mahesh Bigala during a press conference at the party office.

The BRS leaders released a poster relating to the celebrations during the press conference. Srinivas Yadav said that the party had decided to celebrate the silver jubilee in different countries in the world as the Telangana NRIs across the world wanted the party to celebrate with pride and also by inviting the party leaders.