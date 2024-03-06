BRS to protest across state demanding LRS scheme for free of cost

The BRS party in Telangana has launched a campaign against the Congress government in the state. Protests are set to take place today in opposition to the government's decision regarding the layout regularisation scheme. Demonstrations will be held at assembly constituencies, GHMC, and HMDA offices in Hyderabad. The BRS party plans to submit petitions to the District Collector and RDO tomorrow in protest of the government's actions.



The BRS criticised the Congress government for allegedly going back on their promises regarding the LRS scheme. The BRS party claims that the government had previously obstructed such schemes, but is now actively implementing them. They are demanding that the LRS scheme be implemented free of cost, as originally promised by the Congress party.

In response to the protests, the Congress government has instructed relevant departments to expedite the examination of pending LRS applications from 2020 and complete the regularization process by March 31. The situation remains tense as tensions escalate between the BRS party and the Congress government over the layout regularization scheme in Telangana.