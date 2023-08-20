BRS to release first list of candidates for polls tomorrow

Hyderabad: The political heat has just intensified in Telangana as elections are to be held by December. Election atmosphere has started in the parties. The respective parties are at odds in the selection of candidates. In this background, it seems that the ruling BRS party is likely to release the first list on Monday. It is reported that KCR has already prepared the list and will announce the candidates.



The leaders are saying that many of the sitting MLAs are going to be given another chance. There is a discussion in the BRS party that the names of 105 candidates will be announced as Shravana Monday is the Panchami day.

It is being spread that appeasement has already been completed for the candidates and other aspirants who did not get tickets. It is reported that those who do not get a place in the list will be given opportunities in other positions. It seems that seats to 10 people have not been allotted.