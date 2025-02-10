BRS trashes caste survey, raps Cong ‘anti-BC’ stand

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday alleged that the Congress government has cheated the Backward Classes by decreasing their population by 5.5 per cent.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting with the BC leaders, Rama Rao accused the Congress party for going against its pre-poll promise of 42 reservations for BCs. The BC caste survey is full of mistakes and it is equal to a waste paper. The Congress party has squeezed the throats of the BCs with this survey.

The BRS leader demanded scientific resurvey as the people from weaker sections were agitated. The BCs and MBCs are afraid that they will be losing out in getting the benefits under, welfare schemes, six guarantees and housing. "The government is making allegations like 'ulta chor kotwal ko dante' against the BRS. The ruling party leaders are finding fault with the Samagra Kutumba survey done by the KCR government," said KTR, recalling the promises made by the Congress leaders like 42 per cent reservations to BCs as per Kamareddy declaration. He also recalled the promise made by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on allocation Rs one lakh crore for BCs. “They also promised 42 per cent reservation to BCs in awarding contracts but they have not given a single paisa during the last one year. They promised new corporations for BCs and also allocating Rs 50 crore each but there is nothing like this. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should apologise to the BCs,” said KTR.

KTR further alleged that the government has decreased 5.5 per cent of the BCs and eliminated 22 lakh beneficiaries. The caste survey done by Congress is unscientific and irrelevant. The Congress party's MLC had rubbished the survey as waste paper. The BRS leaders demanded resurvey. "We thought the government will bring a bill in the Assembly but they did not and were restricted to boasting. It is only the BRS which gave 50 per cent reservations to BCs in local bodies," said KTR.

The BRS leader said that the party would take up programmes district, constituency and mandal wise to educate BCs. KTR said that the BC bill can be passed while PM Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi can have a cup of tea. He asked, “Why the Constitution was not being amended for providing BCs their share.”