BRS urges Cong to fulfil vow to remerge 5 border villages in TG

Hyderabad: The issue of merger of seven mandals of Telangana with Andhra Pradesh State came to the fore once again after the comments of AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who revealed how he had insisted on getting seven mandals into AP and the BRS now targeted the Congress reminding their promise of getting back the seven mandals.

In a meeting of the MLAs of the NDA, the Telugu Desam Chief Chandrababu Naidu revealed that he told the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he will take oath only if seven mandals of Khammam district are merged with Andhra Pradesh. The BRS party has taken this issue to target both the TDP chief and also the Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The party has now demanded the Chief Minister to keep his promise in the party’s Lok Sabha election manifesto to bring back the five gram panchayats into Telangana.

BRS senior leader B Suman said that along with the seven mandals, the Lower Siler power project had also gone to Andhra Pradesh and the party MPs had fought over this issue in the Parliament. He recalled that the party had organised bandh on the issue after coming into power in Telangana. Targeting the CM, Suman said, “Revanth Reddy, who became Chief Minister of Telangana is a disciple of Chandrababu Naidu and he is presently working on the directions of his guru.

He has brought an officer Adityanath Das who has worked as the chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh. Both leaders are creating conspiracies after ten years,” said Suman. The Congress party had promised to bring back the five gram panchayats into Telangana during the Lok Sabha elections. These GPs including Yatapaka, Kannaigudem, Purushottapatnam and Gundala Picchukalapadu.