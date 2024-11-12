BRS Vs Congress war reaches Delhi corridors

Hyderabad: The ongoing BRS v/s Congress war seems to have reached the political corridors of Delhi. A day after BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao commented that the people have realised what they lost in the last 11 months, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy retorted saying only four people, KCR and his family members lost jobs while people gained a lot.

On the other hand, the BRS alleged that the state government had shown partisan attitude in awarding the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) works to Revanth Reddy’s close relative. BRS working president KT Rama Rao left for Delhi on Monday. He met Union Minister for Housing and Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar and submitted a memorandum requesting him to cancel the works awarded to Srujan Reddy’s company. BRS claimed the company was not qualified to take up works costing more than Rs 1,500 crore.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is also going to Delhi on Tuesday. Apart from meeting the AICC leaders and apprising them of the political situation in the state and inviting them for the grand celebration of completion of one year of the Congress rule in Telangana and also discuss about admitting some key BRS leaders into Congress.

Revanth Reddy will also meet senior officials in the Government and some ministers and apprise them of the facts behind awarding the works to Srujana Company. Revanth Reddy, who holds the portfolio of Municipal Administration and

Urban Development, is of the view that BRS having failed to take on him politically was now resorting to spread falsehood in Delhi.

He said he would submit a detailed note to the Union Ministry during his meeting with Khattar and top officials.

Meanwhile, KTR took to his ‘X’ handle and alleged that his Delhi visit has caused tremors in Hyderabad. Countering this I&PR Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said, KTR had rushed to Delhi to prostrate before BJP leadership as he has realised that the noose was getting tightened against his neck in phone tapping and other cases.