BRS wants ERC to veto discoms’ tariff proposal

Hyderabad: BRS leaders have appealed to the ERC to reject the proposal of an increase in electricity charges, which is likely to be detrimental for the economic progress of the State.

Talking to reporters after participating in the public hearing, leader of the party in Council S Madhusudhana Chary said that before the formation of the State, the people of Telangana were in crisis in the issue of power supply, and after the formation of the State in 2014, with the vision of KCR, the power sector was developed with thousands of crores of rupees.

Madhusudhana said that Telangana was taken from 7,000 megawatts to 24,000 megawatts capacity, transmission lines were strengthened, countless substations and transformers were made available to the people, agriculture was provided free of charge, quality electricity was provided for household needs, agricultural products were increased many times, and uninterrupted electricity was provided to the industrial sector. He revealed that Telangana inaugurated a golden era in the power sector.

He said that the previous KCR government worked hard to increase the wealth of the State without increasing the electricity charges. On the contrary, this government is trying to harm the wider interests of the State by sending the power tariff hike proposals by the DISCOMs to the ERC. An increase in electricity charges directly and indirectly affects the income of all people.