BRS will be buried in Lok Sabha polls: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has turned the meeting with Telangana NRIs community in London into a political platform by making some sensational comments against the opposition BRS and party Chief K Chandrashekahr Rao.

Revanth, who is also the State Congress president, said that the party is ready to dig a 100-meter-deep grave to bury the BRS party by defeating it in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. People have already given the verdict against Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the pink party flag will vanish soon, he said.

Responding to BRS leaders’ comments on KCR that the ‘Tiger ( KCR) was ready and would come out soon’, the Chief Minister said Congress too was waiting for him to come out and ready to capture the BRS leader by laying a net on him. Revanth Reddy said that the BRS is unable to digest the good work being done by the government within a few days of coming into power.

The BRS was questioning the implementation of the six guarantees while conveniently forgetting that two schemes have already been launched. His government’s focus is on good governance with coordination between all sections, he added. Stating that measures were being taken to ensure that Hyderabad competes with global cities, he said River Musi would be rejuvenated on the lines of River Thames in London. The Musi riverfront will be transformed and beautified in the coming 36 months. He exhorted the Telugu industrialists and businessmen to invest in Telangana as the government is people and investor-friendly.