BRS will draw a blank in local body polls: T Cong

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress MPs convener Mallu Ravi said that BRS will lose all the seats in local body polls. He urged the public and the media to pay attention to the words spoken by the BRS leaders.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, the Nagarkurnool MP condemned the statements against Congress and its leaders made by BRS leaders K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao. He said it was ironic to find the BRS leaders speaking of morals. Accusing how the pink party had looted the public money while being in power, the leader felt that it does not have the right to lecture others on morals. He said that if the people give them power for ten years, they will take the state back by 50 years.

Taking potshots at the BRS leaders, he felt that they should stop daydreaming about coming back to power in Telangana.

“People gave them a zero in the parliamentary elections. BRS will definitely get a zero even in the upcoming local body elections,” he affirmed.

Mallu Ravi, who is also the Chairman of the PCC’s Disciplinary Action Committee, urged the people and media not to fall prey to the political gimmicks of the BRS and keep tabs on how the party’s leaders were speaking to vent their frustration. He suggested that the BRS leaders should behave like a constructive opposition and welcome the work being done by the Congress government. He urged the people to support the revolutionary changes being brought about by the Praja Palana government in the State.