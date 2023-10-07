BRS will hit six, Congress gets hit out and BJP duck out

Hyderabad: As the World Cup cricket fever is on, the cricket lingo seems to have been caught with the political leaders who are heading the campaign trail.

The BRS leaders on Friday mocked the survey reports from Karnataka which claimed that the BRS would suffer a setback. Minister T Harish Rao addressing a public meeting at Korutla said that the Congress party was daydreaming.

He said the World Cup cricket is on and hence he would like to react in the same language.

He said while BRS will hit a six, the Congress party would run out, the BJP would be duck out. Last time the Saffron party won only one seat but this time they will lose that also.

He said the ball should go far enough for the batsman to enable the batsman to take a run but when you run without hitting the ball too far, it will result in run out and duck out.

The Minister said that the people of the State have no confidence in BJP because they understood that the Saffron party had done severe injustice to Telangana. “No matter how many jacks are used to lift it, it will not win. Even the Congress party will not win. It is the BRS which will win the election in the State, he said.

Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy said that these days it has become a fancy to get survey reports done by agencies. Survey reports should be scientific and should have sanctity. He said BRS was sure to come to power and KCR will be the Chief Minister again for the third consecutive term.

Senior leader Dasoju Sravan said that the TPCC chief was playing mind games by circulating the fake pre-poll survey reports on social media. Sravan said, “People should be cautious because the ‘cash for vote’ thief has turned into a ‘cash for seat’ thief.”

He is trying cheap tactics of increasing competition for tickets with fake survey reports and trying to mop up crores of money. “Congress is trying to confuse people with fake surveys,” he added.